Cosied up in an unbelievably plush king-size bed, with french doors opened onto endless views of the Mediterranean Sea, I soaked up the last moments of the most luxurious birthday I’ve had in my 28 years.

The shock of a 4am alarm that morning was instantly forgotten as I arrived at Iberostar Selection Es Trenc , a newly-opened five-star hotel in a tranquil coastal town that’s largely unexplored by Brits.

This was my first visit to the Balearic Islands - an invite I gratefully snapped up for some birthday sun - and the experience shattered any preconceived notions I had of Mallorca. The hotel is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, a historical fishing town on the south coast of the island that’s around a 45-minute drive from Palma.

This is Mallorca at its most authentic, where locals spend their summers exploring coves and natural parks, sipping drinks at ‘chiringuitos’ (beachfront bars), or soaking up the sun on nearby Es Trenc, one of the island’s most breathtaking sandy beaches.

It is no wonder that Iberostar , a Mallorcan-based, family-run hotel group, picked this idyllic location for its 16th property on the island - extensively refurbishing the hotel, which opened in April just weeks before my visit.

Getting there

Our flights were organised with easyJet holidays, who flew us directly to Mallorca - they offer holiday packages with Iberostar Selection Es Trenc .

You can enjoy seven nights at the hotel on a bed and breakfast basis, with packages starting from £994 per person - including 23kg of luggage, transfers and flights. easyJet runs frequent direct flights to Palma de Mallorca Airport from several UK airports, including London (Gatwick, Luton and Southend), Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool and Bristol.

Aside from a very turbulent outward flight, the travel was straightforward - with our transfer waiting for us at the airport, taking us through country roads and picturesque villages before we arrived at Iberostar Selection Es Trenc.

A calm oasis

I could feel all tension slide off my shoulders as I entered the hotel, which has been beautifully designed with calming, Mediterranean-inspired decor that reflects the natural surroundings - and it smells absolutely gorgeous. There are spectacular sea views everywhere you look.

Iberostar Selection Es Trenc - overview Double rooms and suites, all with a balcony and sea views

Sun terrace with main pool, by the sea

Rooftop with infinity pool

1 a la carte restaurant, 1 buffet restaurant and 3 bars

Wellness area with gym and treatment cabins

The main pool has an unusual curved design, blending in seamlessly with the hotel’s position on a natural headland that juts out into the sea. There are plenty of loungers available and a pool bar, and the atmosphere is quiet and serene - I never once had to fight for a spot.

I enjoyed the Star Prestige experience, which includes access to an impressive rooftop terrace with a bar and infinity pool, looking out onto the glittering Mediterranean sea.

The Star Prestige rooftop terrace with an infinity pool | Iberostar

Every room features a private balcony with sea views, and I stayed in a luxurious Star Prestige Signature Suite. It was unreal. Double sinks were positioned inside the room, an interesting feature which was both practical and meant extra time soaking up the views. Star Prestige guests are treated to extra amenities, too, such as hair straighteners, a yoga mat and a beach bag for trips.

Another highlight is the wellness area, with a gym and cabins offering a range of treatments. I enjoyed the Es Trenc Signature Ritual - an exfoliation with local salts followed by a relaxing back massage - which left my skin feeling super soft. Sunrise yoga on the hotel’s rooftop was another experience I’ll never forget.

All rooms boast a balcony with sea views | Iberostar

This isn’t a bustling hotel for those seeking vibrant nightlife - the buffet closes at 9.30pm and after guests enjoy the evening’s live entertainment, the lobby was almost empty an hour later. That suited me perfectly for this trip, and it made for tranquil nights with just the sound of the ocean to lull me to sleep.

A taste of Mallorca

Having never experienced an all-inclusive stay, the buffet far exceeded my expectations. From the beautifully fresh fish and steaks cooked to order to juicy fruit, Mallorcan cheese and devilish desserts, I was impressed by the quality of ingredients - many sourced locally.

The a-la-carte Salivent restaurant | Iberostar

As well as the buffet restaurant, where the breakfast, lunch and dinner included on board packages is served, Iberostar Selection Es Trenc has a signature a-la-carte restaurant - Salivent. We tucked into delicious responsibly-sourced seafood and local recipes in the Mediterranean restaurant, which has maritime decor that perfectly frames sunsets over the sea.

The hotel sources its salt from the nearby Salinas d’Es Trenc salt flats, and it can be found in everything from the a la carte dishes to the table salt, and even massage treatments. I enjoyed a trip to the salt flats, which I’d recommend to anyone visiting the area.

We watched the ‘salineros’, or salt farmers, painstakingly harvesting the famous Flor de Sal d’Es Trenc by hand as our tour guide educated us on the intricate process of salt making.

The salineros - or salt farmers - harvesting Flor de Sal at the Salinas d'Es Trenc salt flats | Salines d'es Trenc

The sustainable tradition, which dates back to the 5th century, not only results in high-quality salt used by Michelin restaurants across the world, but also promotes ecological diversity and protects the natural environment.

A sustainable stay

A commitment to sustainability is a core part of the Iberostar brand, too. As well as championing responsible seafood and local suppliers, Iberostar Selection Es Trenc runs exclusively on renewable energy and uses state-of-the art AI technology to reduce waste in the kitchens.

Evidence of the ‘ Wave of Change ’ strategy was visible throughout my stay - from the absence of any single-use plastics and filtered water stations throughout the hotel, to an energy monitoring system in the room that lets you know about your individual savings.

Exploring the island

If you can pull yourself away from the hotel, then there is plenty to explore in this corner of the island - and the bustling city of Palma is less than an hour away. The hotel offers bikes, surfboards, kayaks and snorkelling equipment for hire, and we enjoyed a scenic bicycle ride along the coast to the centre of Saint Jordi - the flat pathway is also perfect for sunrise jogs or evening walks.

You could spend days enjoying the turquoise waters and gleaming sand of Es Trenc beach, which stretches over 2km along Mallorca’s southern coast, or take a boat ride to the untouched island of Cabrera, a protected nature reserve.

A boat trip along Mallorca's stunning south coast | Iberostar

There’s a plethora of gorgeous local restaurants nearby - we dined at the family-run Casa Manolo , where servers carved up their speciality ‘fish in salt’ before our eyes, and at the vibrant 5 Illes beach bar and restaurant, just a short walk away from the hotel.

The highlight of my trip was a private boat tour with Corb Marí , a local business named after the cormorant birds which perch on the little islands surrounding the coast. The wonderful skipper, Marco, was the perfect host - taking us to the quiet Platja de s'estany beach and a tiny island where we dipped in the crystal clear waters. You can enjoy paddleboarding or snorkelling, or just sunbathe on the boat’s deck, and the trip ends with delicious Mallorcan aperitives prepared by Marco himself.

It was a birthday trip I’ll never forget, and I left feeling totally relaxed and rejuvenated. I’ve got to shout out the wonderful hotel staff, from the concierge to the waiters, who couldn’t do enough for us and utterly spoiled me during the stay.

This is a part of Mallorca where you’re more likely to meet local wildlife than a rowdy Brit abroad. My advice? Visit now, while it’s still a hidden gem.