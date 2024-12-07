Brits yearning for white Christmas are jetting abroad

Skiing in the popular family resort of La Plagne in the French Alps | JY Terrillon/OTGP/P

Brits yearning for a White Christmas are jetting abroad for winter skiing breaks - with bookings soaring by 26%.

The chance of a White Christmas is slim this year according to the Met Office, with less than 5% of the UK likely to see snow on Christmas day. As the odds for snowy weather aren't in Brits' favour, ski tour operator Ski Solutions conducted research on how likely festive fans can enjoy the whimsical experience elsewhere. The study revealed festive skiing is on the rise with bookings jumping more than a quarter compared to last year. Analysing 150 of the most popular ski resorts around the world, the study found there is an average 43% chance of fresh snowfall on Christmas Day.

By ranking the resorts' average snowy days during Christmas week in December over the last 17 years, ski boffins have found the top 10 ski resorts likely to enjoy a White Christmas. Canada tops the list with Fernie and Whistler, both in British Columbia, enjoying on average five snowy days in week four of December and a 73% chance of snow on Christmas day. Snapping at their heels are lesser-known ski destinations in Norway with resorts Myrkdalen and Voss have a 70% and 69% chance of Christmas day snow respectively. The research also delved into Europe's ski resorts that are most likely to make Christmas day a snowy one.

Norway dominated the findings, as they featured in all of the top eight ski destinations. Unsurprisingly Norway is a popular destination for British skiers as it enjoys a strong number of snowy days in the fourth week of December, with Ski Solutions seeing a 64% year-on-year increase for December bookings in 2024. Other resorts that made the top 10 was the Swedish resort Sälen who has a 50% chance of snow on Christmas day. St Martin De Belleville in France has just over three snowy days in the week of Christmas, giving it a 49% chance of a white Christmas.

Booking data found that among the most popular ski resorts to visit at Christmas was the picturesque French village of Courchevel - visited by royals such as William and Kate, and celebs including the Beckhams and Robbie Williams. The French resort still has a strong possibility of snow on Christmas day, with a 36% chance - much stronger than the possibility of a White Christmas in the UK. Other popular resorts for festive skiing this year include Val d’Isère, Tignes, Val Thorens and Les Arcs in France. All are hosting activities that create a fun, festive atmosphere and have more than a 30% chance of snow on the big day.

Ian McIlrath, managing director of Ski Solutions, said: Skiing is magical over the festive period. While a White Christmas is highly likely when you head to resorts, as snow is typically already on the ground, there's nothing quite like experiencing fresh snowfall on the big day. You can spend the morning on the ski slopes before cosying up next to a blazing fire with a glass of red wine or a hot chocolate. The resorts have twinkling trees, children can often meet Santa, and you can sing along at après events in the towns. It's really very special and sure to make anyone feel festive.

TOP 10 SKI RESORTS MOST LIKELY TO GET A WHITE CHRISTMAS (% chance of snow on Christmas day)

Joint 1st Fernie Canada - 73%

Joint 1st Whistler Canada - 73%

3 Myrkdalen Norway - 70%

4 Voss Norway - 69%

5 Kicking Horse Canada - 66%

6 Revelstoke Canada - 64%

7 Jackson Hole United States - 63%

8 Sun Peaks Canada - 61%

Joint 9th Lake Louise Canada - 60%

Joint 9th Big White Canada - 60%

