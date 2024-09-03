Wild swimming group from Coldingham take on swimming the wild Beauly Firth for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local social enterprise from Coldingham "The Brave Bayers" took on an a massive challenge to swim the Kessock Ferry Route, on the Beauly Firth for Àban a Highland outdoor education charity and award winning social enterprise. 8 Intrepid swimmers and their supporters travelled north to take on their 3rd Swim of this tidal challenge.

A stiff brezze and tidal flow demanded the utmost respect as 280 swimmers crossed the 1200m, GPS tracking showed well upwards of over 2000m for some of the swimmers as they started at the South Kessock pier, over to the North pier and back again.

Peter Gillian a local Fireman from Eyemouth made the crossing with tremendous effort in 26 minutes followed by Sarah Campbell from Coldingham in 30 minutes, Sharron Macpherson a CEO of Coldingham Brave Bayers crossed in 35 minutes as well as Lucy Anderson from Eyemouth, Sally Walsh, CEO of Coldingham Brave Bayers and St Abbs Charters made the crossing in 36 mintues and Katie Banks from Granthouse crosed in 40 minutes with one of the newest members of Coldingham Brave Bayers Suzy Smith coming in a respectable 41 minutes. Linzi Betts at very short notice took part in the event and crossed as 128th swimmer in 1hr 1 minute, This was a massive accomplishment for Linzi who has is in recovery from Triple Negative Breast Cancer diagnoised in June 2023 treatment completed in May 2024.

The swim was well supported by safety crew and has a great welcoming and participation ethos. After completing the swim Linzi was quoted as saying, "Half way I was question my life choices, but i am so prroud of our swimmers efforts today, it is a fantastic accomplishment".

Peter and the co-founders of Coldingham Brave Bayers

Coldingham Brave Bayers is a social enterprise operating out of the beautiful Coldingham Bay, their social enterprise supports and empowers people to access blue and green spaces through the medium of wild swimming, to improve mental and physical wellbeing the group activily works to reduce social isolation and promotes inclusivity whilst working with partners such as St Abbs Lifeboat, Berwickshire Marine Reserve, The Whiteadder Watersports centre.

You can join the Coldingham Brave Bayers on their Sunday social swims at 09.00 at Coldingham Bay. The are welcoming of dippers, faffers, cake eaters and those who like to take on challenges like the Kessock Ferry Swim. Check out their facebook group coldinghambravebayers or follow them on instagram bravebayers.