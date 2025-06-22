Summer Solstice Tour for Reiver Petanque Club
Our first stop was Melrose. There’s a lovely playing area (piste) in the grounds of what used to be Dingleton Hospital. We were thrilled to see a few local residents joining us for a friendly game. It was great to catch up and have some fun together.
Next, we headed to Midlem. The piste is tucked behind the village hall, the views of the Cheviots from there are simply breathtaking! Everyone was in awe and couldn’t stop taking in the stunning scenery.
Time was ticking, so we decided to move on to Denholm. The piste is located on the village green, just like the ones you see in France, the birthplace of pétanque. The temperature was over 27 degrees! It was like playing pétanque in the south of France at this time of year.
The players were starting to feel a bit tired, but we couldn’t resist the last stop at Town Yetholm. The piste is in the beautiful gardens of The Plough, and it was the perfect place to take a break and enjoy some refreshing drinks. We also had some friendly games among the members, and it was a great way to end the day on a high note.
Overall, it was an amazing day out, and everyone had a fantastic time. We’re already talking about making it an annual event.
If you’re interested in giving pétanque a try, you’re welcome to join us at the Waterwheel car park in Selkirk on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons. We’ll provide equipment and coaching, so come and let’s have some fun together!