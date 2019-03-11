Why not tackle rugby quiz and try for 7s tickets?

A fun, online quiz, launched ahead of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens, features some bizarre but true facts relating to the historic tournament, in addition to revealing some mind-boggling details about Borders sporting history.

For sheer drama and nail-biting tension, there’s nothing to beat the annual Melrose Sevens – and little wonder that the tournament has cast up its fair share of amazing trivia and fascinating facts along the way, which will be revealed by taking the quiz.

Rugby masterminds are being invited to tackle the new quiz to pick up some sporting trivia – and be in the chance of winning tickets to this year’s tournament – as the countdown to Saturday, April 13 at the Greenyards continues.

“It’s free, it’s fun, and there’s a pair of tickets to this year’s Melrose Sevens up for grabs, so it’s worth going for gold and giving this quiz a go,” said Douglas Hardie, president of Melrose Rugby Club.

“There are a number of fun facts to discover along the way and, while some might be hard to believe, they are true.”

Melrose is home to the world’s oldest rugby sevens tournament, founded in 1883 – but which side has won the competition the most times? Which was the first international team to take part? What did players use as a substitute for a ball in a game of ‘handba’ – a medieval rugby-like sport played in the Borders area?

Find out if your score would lead to a place on the starting seven – or see you left on the bench – by taking the quiz here:

http://melrosesevensquiz.com/

Whether you struggle to score, give it a good try and show you’re in touch with rugby and Borders heritage, or you prove to be a superfan with your results, it’s a great way to kick off the pre-event build up – and you can enter a draw to win two tickets to the Greenyards on competition day.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens is a great day out for families and friends who enjoy fast and exhilarating sporting action. Clubs from across Scotland will be competing against each other and international teams from England, South Africa and USA, for their chance to win.

If you can’t make it to Melrose, watch BBC coverage through BBC Scotland which is available outside Scotland on Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit www.melrose7s.com.

Keep up to date with the action on Facebook at www.facebook.com/melrose7s, Twitter @melrose7s and Instagram @melrose7s #Melrose7s