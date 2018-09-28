We have to back up our good display in Glasgow

Selkirk believe last weekend’s victory at Dumbreck has strengthened the base on which they’re seeking to build a consistent challenge.

The Souters were naturally pleased to get a bonus-point win the previous week too, against Kelso, but felt Saturday’s eight-try, 34-45 success over Cartha Queen’s Park contained a better performance.

The Borderers were, perhaps concerningly, hit with a three-try burst by their hosts within six minutes late on.

But director of rugby Ewen Robbie said Selkirk were “more than happy” with the display. “It was a good performance, although there was that wee five-minute spell,” he said. “It was quite surreal, actually, because there were a couple of dubious passes. But they were given, so it was just a case of knuckling down again, and we got the other try, which saw us away.

“It was a massively improved performance on how we have been playing,” added Robbie. “Even though we won against Kelso, we felt we weren’t quite clicking, but we are really keen to back that up against Aberdeen at home this week. They’re starting to complement each other, our forwards and the backs.”

A few substitutions on Saturday gave plenty of players some game time, while the set pieces were good again.

“Not as good as against Kelso, but it was effective enough,” said Robbie. “We scrummed well against them – Cartha are a pretty good side. They throw the ball about, so we coped with it. It’s a hard place to go and win.”

Aberdeen Grammar’s website stated they are looking forward to coming back to the Borders this weekend, after defeating Kelso last Saturday at Poynder Park.

However, Robbie said: “I’m looking forward to it and would hope the players are too, primarily because they have a real chance to back up their performance – for our supporters as well.”