We can defeat Wales, reckons fullback Chloe

The spirit in the Scottish women’s rugby camp is high and the players are hopeful they can score their first win of the 2019 Six Nations campaign.

That was the declaration by fullback Chloe Rollie as the ladies prepare to take on Wales tonight (Friday) at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

They have been working on various aspects of their game since the last outing against France and, although they were beaten 41-10, their performance gave them a lot of confidence.

All four of the Borders’ current international players will be lining up for this evening’s game, which is live on BBC ALBA with a 7.35pm kick-off.

Chloe, who now plays professionally in France but spent some time in Jedburgh, retains her number 15 jersey, while the squad is captained again by centre Lisa Thomson – an ex-Hawick High School pupil, along with hooker, lineout thrower and place kicker, Lana Skeldon, who also played for Melrose ladies. Returning at scrum half, after missing the French game, is Mhairi Grieve, formerly of Selkirk Rhinos and Selkirk High School.

Chloe said: “We know Wales will come out hard against us and we are looking to step up and beat that intensity they are going to bring.”

The Scots had shown a good understanding in attack last time out – however, their defence around the rucks sometimes fell away and they had been working to improve that, she added.

“The nomination was not there all the time, leaving us short on the outside, and France would exploit that,” said Chloe.

She continued: “We definitely know the Wales game will be a big battle and we’ll take it with both hands. We are very happy – there’s no doom and gloom in the squad.

“We know what our job is and we need to go and do it – there are no ifs, ands or buts. It needs to be done – simple as that.”

Elswehere tonight, at Meggetland, home of Boroughmuir, Scotland U20s play Wales in their own Six Nations tournament, kicking off at 7.30pm.