Townsend invites fans to meet the players

Scottish rugby head coach Gregor Townsend has extended an invitation to supporters to an open training session in his home town of Galashiels on February 16.

The session will offer supporters an exclusive insight into what it takes to become an international rugby player and a chance to meet some of their heroes, one week before Scotland and England renew the oldest rivalry in international rugby in the NatWest 6 Nations at BT Murrayfield.

The occasion – announced before Scotland’s ill-fated start to the NatWest 6 Nations campaign in Cardiff – will be hosted by former Scotland captain, Al Kellock, who will be on hand to talk through the team’s session plan and answer questions from fans.

Supporters can also expect to hear from players and coaches throughout the session, followed by an opportunity to meet some of the Scotland squad after training for autographs and photographs.

Townsend said: “We always look forward to meeting our supporters and I’m personally excited to be back at Netherdale. Having open sessions like these are not only an excellent opportunity for supporters to see first-hand the intensity with which our players train but also reminds the squad of the amazing backing we have from the nation.”

Kicking off at 1.30pm at Netherdale, the open session should last 60-90 minutes, with time allocated after the session for fans to mingle with players.

Entry to the session is free – however, fans are encouraged to sign up and register their interest via the Scottish Rugby website to avoid disappointment.