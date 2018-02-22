There is no bigger game in world rugby, says Hogg

Stuart Hogg at the public training session in Netherdale (picture by Alwyn Johnston).
Stuart Hogg at the public training session in Netherdale (picture by Alwyn Johnston).
Share this article

Ex-Hawick ace Stuart Hogg believes Scotland versus England is the biggest game in world rugby.

The Glasgow Warriors and Scotland full-back said he was eagerly looking forward to Saturday’s NatWest 6 Nations clash at BT Murrayfield.

Stuart and other members of the Scottish squad were at Netherdale last Friday for a training session which was open to the public.

Around 2000 fans turned up to watch the players being put through their paces and sign autographs afterwards.

Playing to a crowd like that brought a certain sense of relaxation, said Stuart. “But, then again, flip that on its head and we apply a bit more pressure to ourselves as well, because we have a crowd to play in front of.

“I was excited to be back in the Borders and you can see what a success it has been.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, he said: “It’s good to get back out here, get the body moving again and start to get excited for this week.

“It’s a huge challenge for us and, for me, there is no bigger game in world rugby.”