Melrose Sevens’ Fancy Dress

editorial image

The Melrose Sevens tournament kicks off next month, with specatators getting into the spirit of the event by donning fancy dress.

Take a look at some of the more memorable entrants from recent years.

It wasn't too difficult to find this crowd of Wallys

It wasn't too difficult to find this crowd of Wallys

Wild animals caught in their natural habitat.

Wild animals caught in their natural habitat.

Bananas. In a bunch.

Bananas. In a bunch.

Gentlemen prefer (being) blondes

Gentlemen prefer (being) blondes

My name is Maximus Decimus McMeridius

My name is Maximus Decimus McMeridius

No fancy dress contest is complete without an Elvis or two...

No fancy dress contest is complete without an Elvis or two...

Many a Minion but no sign of Gru.

Many a Minion but no sign of Gru.

Miss World contestants

Miss World contestants

Not quite the time of year, but Santa made an appearance with his Elves.

Not quite the time of year, but Santa made an appearance with his Elves.

Costumes come in all sheeps and sizes

Costumes come in all sheeps and sizes