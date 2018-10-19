Improved Selkirk side needs to get even better

After Selkirk’s welcome return to winning ways, Philiphaugh team bosses are looking for even more from their troops.

In other words, they want improvements on the improvements.

Selkirk recovered well from defeat at Dundee to score a deserved win last weekend against table toppers Marr.

But now they have to produce even more against Jed-Forest, who took over pole position from the Troon men after a 7-36 win over Dundee.

Selkirk visit Riverside tomorrow (Saturday), confident in their ability but knowing they face a mighty task.

Several first-team players, including captain Ewan MacDougall, were back last week, although director of rugby Ewen Robbie said those who’d stepped into the breach at Dundee had done very well, despite losing.

“I think we deserved to win against Marr,” he added. “We had a good attitude about us on Saturday and we’ve got to keep that going – that’s the main thing. We were still not at full strength but we stuck to the task.

“We defended very well and utilised the skills some players have, like David Cassidy’s kicking.”

Some of Selkirk’s problems were self-inflicted, said Robbie, but they had a good game and he always felt they had a chance to win.

“The boys were really up for that game and we have to make sure they’re really up for all games like that,” he said. “We got a wee reaction after Dundee but it’ll be a hard, hard game at Jed.

“We want to be getting in about them as well but we need to mix it. We need to get the balance right, with tactics and ambition to play some good rugby.”

There would be a fear factor, added Robbie, but also confidence in what Selkirk could do as a team.

“If we can stick to task, we have a chance,” said Robbie.