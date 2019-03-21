Hopes high with Selkirk back at full strength

Another difficult away trip awaits Selkirk tomorrow (Saturday) , with a visit to Musselburgh in the penultimate league match of the season.

The Souters are hopeful, however, of a better result than last week, as they have virtually a full squad available.

Injuries, work commitments and other call-offs disrupted the selection, although Selkirk ran GHA very close before going down 14-11.

Manager Tom Ramage said they had played well on the day too, although the Glasgow hosts were better at taking their chances and Selkirk were unused to the 3G field at Giffnock.

The Souters had virtually a full complement at training during the week, said Ramage, and they would hopefully be able to put out a strong side at Stoneyhill, especially up front.

“It give us great strength in depth from the bench,” he said. “It’s not often you get five class players sitting on the bench, ready to come on.”

He added: “The boys are up for it. They know what they have to do now, with two games to go and all to play for, back in the mix, down in sixth place.”

Selkirk had a couple of late chances to score more at GHA but didn’t take them, he added: “In defence, in the first half, we nailed them – it was good. There was a lot of pressure on our line at times but the boys withstood the pressure and had turnovers and knocks on. They played well but just couldn’t score at the vital moments.”

Selkirk defeated Musselburgh 21-16 the last time the sides met at Philiphaugh in November. “We know their strengths and, dare I say, we know some of their weaknesses,” said Ramage.