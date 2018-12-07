Guest squad makes long-awaited return to Melrose 7s

After a 40-year hiatus, London Scottish has been conf irmed as the first guest side for the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose

Sevens.

“Douglas Hardie, president of Melrose Rugby, announced today (Friday): “Scottish ASI and Cairnhill-sponsored London Scottish return to the Greenyards in April after what seems like an interminable break in attendance.

“Having won the trophy twice in the 1960s, they will no doubt be hoping to make that a trio of tournament wins in April.”

London Scottish president – and former Scotland international and British and Irish Lion – Paul Burnell said: “It is brilliant that London Scottish will be attending next year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens. It’s an honour for us to be a part of such an iconic tournament. “After last playing at Melrose Sevens in 1978, it is great that, in 2019, our 140th year as a club, we will be able to send up a squad to compete against some of the other elite sides at the home of sevens.”

