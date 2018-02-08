Green initiative to extend 7s will be success for community

Hawick RFC – dragged back into the drama of a possible relegation play-off in the BT Premiership – is expanding its traditional Sevens tournament this year.

The Robbie Dyes are now set to host the Borders Festival of Rugby on Saturday, April 21.

Last weekend saw an unfortunate end to the Greens’ impressive revival, as their five-in-a-row winning sequence was brutally ended by Watsonians.

The 59-5 result left Hawick just a couple of points clear of similarly-threatened Boroughmuir, with crucial battles to come for the Borders side against Ayr and Melrose.

However, the Mansfield Park outfit took time out last week to make the special Sevens announcement.

As well as hosting the fourth round of the King of the Sevens tournament, the occasion will include the first annual Women’s Sevens competition and a youth tournament for S1 teams.

Another addition is a ‘coach the coaches’ clinic for all Borders Rugby coaches, led by former Scotland Sevens captain, Scott Wight, and Mark Robertson, from the GB Olympic squad.

Mansfield Park and Mansfield Haugh will open at 10am on April 21, with the rugby complemented by free activities for kids, an afternoon tea party with a difference, and an after 7s party hosted by Paul Reilly and Dougie Telfer.

BSW Timber is also named as the Borders Rugby Festival main sponsor.

Sevens convenor and Hawick RFC president, John Thorburn, said: “We recognised our traditional sevens tournament was needing a revamp and we are delighted to have so much activity planned this year. It is our intention to provide entertainment for all ages along with a community spirit. Also, it is fantastic having a sponsor such as BSW Timber on board, as it is very supportive of the initiatives we are introducing.”

Tony Hackney, CEO of BSW Timber, said: “As a Borders-based business, it’s a real privilege to be helping this new initiative along and being part of the fine sporting traditions of the region.”