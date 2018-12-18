Financial firm supports Selkirk Sevens

Selkirk RFC has announced a new sponsorship deal for its annual Sevens Tournament next May – which also coincides with the 100th anniversary of their first Sevens in 1919.

Local firm Heard Hamilton Financial Planning Ltd is set to back the 2019 event on Saturday, May 11 at Philiphaugh.

Club president Benny Rafferty this week welcomed the partnership with the Selkirk-based company.

“This is a very generous sponsorship, which will allow the club to run a very entertaining and high-quality event,” he said.

“The club relies upon sponsorship, as the Sevens is a big event, and having a local sponsor also maintains our ambition of being a community

club.”

“I know our sponsors will come along and enjoy the atmosphere of the event and, hopefully, they will continue their support in the future.

“With the support of Heard Hamilton, and the superb organisation of David Nichol and his committee, I am looking forward to an excellent

event.”

Heard Hamilton Financial Planning Ltd. has been associated with Selkirk RFC for several years. Company directors David Heard and Julia

Laverty were delighted to be extending this connection.

“We are very much looking forward to being the main sponsor of Selkirk Sevens in 2019, particularly with it being the 100 th anniversary,” said David. “Both Julia and I have always enjoyed attending the event and, as a local company, we are delighted to be supporting the club.

“Here’s hoping for a great day – and for Selkirk to retain the trophy they won in 2018.”