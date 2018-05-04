Earlston plays host to 7s on Sunday

Earlston is set for an action-packed day of entertainment on Sunday as round eight of the Kings of the 7s rolls into the picturesque setting at The Haugh.

Earlston Rugby Club plays a vital part in the grassroots structure of Borders rugby and is rightly proud to be part of the prestigious Borders sevens circuit.

Earlston 7s have grown to become one of the most popular sporting events in the spring calendar and are a great advert for the game on both a sporting and social level.

The hosts will be joined by Gala, who will be looking to retain the cup they won last year.

But they’ll face stiff opposition from form side Watsonians and all of the other main contenders for the Kings of the Sevens crown.

Junior sides Hawick Quins, Penicuik and Berwick will also be eager to test themselves against the best club players in the country and relish the chance to cause an upset.

Sevens convenor Richard Aitchison said: “We are thrilled to have ‘Live at the BAR’ as our main sponsor once again.

“They will help to ensure the usual party atmosphere prevails once again, with a fantastic mix of top-class sport on the field, live music in the marquee and, of course, the May Day holiday follows!”

Richard also paid tribute to the volunteers at the club who helped ensure the successful running of the tournament. “It takes a real team effort to organise an event like this and I would like to thank the hard- working band of volunteers at the club who have made it possible,” he said.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the Borders Rugby Referees Society for officiating once again, and to all of our

club sponsors”.

The action begins at 1pm and the draw features:

Round One – Kelso v Edinburgh Accies, Gala v Penicuik, Crusasders v Hawick, Powerbombs v Melrose, Selkirk v Berwick, Peebles v Watsonians, Earlston v Hawick Quins, St Boswells v Jed-Forest.