Doddie’5 Day in Darlington

Tomorrow (Saturday, January 26) on Teesside sees a special occasion taking place for the first time in aid of of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Darlington Mowden Park iin County Durham is set to host the inaugural ‘Doddie’5 Day’, taking place at the Northern Echo Arena.

The match day, which features a double helping of rugby action, will be dedicated to the great Melrose and Scotland lock, Doddie Weir.

Mowden Park take on Moseley at 3pm, followed by DMP Sharks v Firwood Waterloo, which kicks off at 5pm.

To support Doddie and his fight against Motor Neurone Disease, Darlington Mowden Park will be donating 50 per cent of all Doddie’5 Day ticket sales to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Ahead of the games, Doddie said: “We are delighted to be benefiting from Doddie’5 Day at Darlington Mowden Park Rugby Club – a fine club with an important role in the heart of the local community.

“I hope you all have a fantastic day – two great matches to look forward to and I am sure you will be well supported.

“Many thanks for supporting the Foundation. The rugby community has been incredible since I shared my diagnosis and your efforts will help us to continue with our work.

“Last year, we committed £1 million to MND research and to help those affected by this terrible disease and we hope to at least match this in 2019. This would not be possible without your help. Have a great day!”

Tickets for the Doddie’s Day double header will be available on the day, priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and free for Under-16s.