Crushing defeat for Kelso despite better second-half showing

Musselbrugh 67, Kelso 24

Kelso travelled over Soutra to take on Musselburgh, who are currently high fliers in Tennent’s National League Division One, following their win

over Jed-Forest a couple of weeks ago.

This was the first game after the mid-point in the league and the earlier match between the two at Poynder was very keenly contested, with Musselburgh taking the spoils by 17-12.

Kelso put up a good display against Jed but the side was much changed because of injury and unavailability.

‘Injury ravaged’ would be an apt description of the team, which had gone through challenging circumstances during the week.

The hosts ran up a healthy lead by half time with seven tries, only three of which were converted.

However, the second half was much more even, with Kelso scoring four tries through Gareth Walker, Phil Hume, Cammy Brown and Gregor Mein.

Murray Hastie, in at stand-off, converted two of these tries but, in the meantime, Musselburgh scored another four of their own, with three of these converted.

The game ended with uncontested scrums.

Kelso competed well in phases but the home side tore them apart when they got the ball wide out.

The saving grace for Kelso was the bonus point, which did not look likely after the first half, for the four tries and the fact the teams below them in the league all lost.

Musselburgh’s tries were scored by James Ferguson (3), Gregor Tait (2), Rory Watt (2), and one apiece for Kyle Mcghie, Ruairidh Young, Craig Veitch and Luke Hutson, and six conversions from Danny Owenson.

So, as there is a break in the league for the National Cup match against Dumfries on Saturday, Kelso maintain their position in eighth place, with a couple of home league games to come at the start of December.

Kelso: Ryan Ford, Gregor Millar, Kevin Wilson, Gregor Mein , Arran Jackson, Murray Hastie, Phil Hume, Cammy Harrison, Charlie Marshall, Gareth Clarke, Robert Hastie, Alex Thompson, Cammy Brown, Fergus Common, Cormac Izuchukwu. Replacements: Andy Tait ,Kris Mein and Gareth Walker.