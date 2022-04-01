Youth rugby quaich and trophy make comeback in Hawick

Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's Primary won 2022's Keown Trophy (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick’s Mansfield Park hosted the Chrysties Quaich and Keown Trophy’s finals day, the culmination of games played by boys and girls at the town’s Wilton Primary, Burnfoot Community, Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary, Trinity Primary and Stirches Primary schools, plus nearby Denholm Primary, since February.

Primary four and five teams competed for the Chrysties Quaich, sponsored by the town furniture store of that name, and P6 and P7 sides played for the 52nd Keown Trophy, named after former teacher and Hawick player George Keown, following in the footsteps of the likes of Tony Stanger, Rory Sutherland, Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon.

Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary won both the quaich and trophy, with Wilton Primary as runners-up for both.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's Primary won this year's Chrystie Quaich too (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Chrysties Shield and Keown Trophy Shield went to Denholm Primary and the Chrysties Tankard to Stirches Primary.

One of Wilton Primary's teams at the quaich and trophy finals day (Photo: Bill McBurnie)