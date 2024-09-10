​Wins for Earlston, Hawick Linden and Duns in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 but Gala YM lose out

Gala YM losing 103-25 at home to Earlston on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 (Photo: Brian Gould)

​Three of the four Borders teams in action on Saturday in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 ended up on the right side of their results, with only Gala YM losing out.

​Gala were hit by the division’s heaviest defeat of the new season’s opening day, going down 103-25 in a derby at home to Earlston.

Hawick Linden and Duns were the region’s other winners, prevailing by 45-21 at home to Edinburgh Northern and 22-0 away to Edinburgh University Medics respectively.

Earlston’s tries were touched down by Jai Fender, Nathaniel Armstrong and Thomas Richardson at the double, Craig Bruce five times over, Arron Paterson, Kris Rowley, Morgan Oliver, Ali Cessford, Tom Cromarty, Dylan Riddell and Bjay Gunn-Grieve, with Ollie Smith converting four and Oliver and Rowley one each.

Matthew Mallin and Liam Bouglas scored two tries each for Linden, with Craig Glendinning, Logan Robertson and Graham Colville also touching down and Shaun Guesford adding five conversions.

The Dingers’ scorers at Peffermill in Edinburgh were Hayden Martin, Hamish McVie, Liam Logie and Diezel Hume, with Jack Sanderson kicking one conversion.

This coming Saturday sees Duns hosting a derby against Linden at Castle Park, Gala away to Inverleith and Earlston on the road again at Edinburgh Northern, all 3pm kick-offs.

One division up, Hawick Harlequins’ scheduled game at home to Royal High was postponed due to the Edinburgh outfit being unable to muster a team.

Quins play Penicuik away this Saturday, also at 3pm.