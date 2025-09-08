Winning starts for Selkirk A and Jed-Forest Lions

Jed-Forest Lions beating Gala Reivers 50-14 at home on Friday (Photo: John Frater)

​Jed-Forest Lions and Selkirk A kicked off the new Border junior league rugby season with wins last Friday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lions got the better of a Gala second string featuring home-side stalwart Nicky Bates by 50-14 at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, with Ross Nichol and Darren Gillespie at the double, Lewis Turnbull, Kieran Scott, Louis Devlin and Jamie Bowie touching down tries for the hosts and Nichol adding five conversions.

Home advantage didn’t pay off for Kelso Sharks, however, as they lost out by 27-14 hosting Selkirk A at Poynder Park at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow league members Melrose Storm were due to host a friendly against Langholm at the Greenyards the day after but it ended up being called off.

Three further league fixtures follow this Friday – Melrose Storm away to Selkirk, with kick-off at Philiphaugh at 7.15pm, and, starting quarter of an hour later, Gala Reivers at home to Peebles Reds at Netherdale and Kelso away to Jed.

The following Friday, September 19, is also due to see a hat-trick of matches played, with Selkirk hosting Melrose, Gala at home to Peebles and Kelso away to Jed.

The Souters’ game again kicks off at 7.15pm with the two others in Galashiels and Jedburgh starting 15 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One more round of games is scheduled to follow before the month is out, on Friday the 26th, and the same timings will apply, with Selkirk hosting Jed for a game kicking off at 7.15pm and Gala away to Melrose and Kelso to Peebles for matches starting at 7.30pm.