Win against Lasswade gives Berwick slight edge in survival showdown at Preston Lodge

Saturday gone’s 22-21 victory hosting Lasswade has given Berwick the slightest of edges over forthcoming opponents Preston Lodge as both battle to stay in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2, but their meeting this weekend is still essentially a winner-takes-all knockout with home advantage on their relegation rivals’ side.

By Darin Hutson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST
Berwick edging out Lasswade 22-21 at home at Scremerston on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)Berwick edging out Lasswade 22-21 at home at Scremerston on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)
Berwick edging out Lasswade 22-21 at home at Scremerston on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)

The Northumbrians, with 50 points from 21 fixtures, are now two points better off than their East Lothian hosts, meaning that they only need to draw at Pennypit Park this coming Saturday to stay out of the five-team drop zone, but given that there have only been two draws in the division all season to date, one of them involving Preston Lodge, that's not an outcome they’re pinning their hopes on.

Seventh-placed Berwick are also hoping having played at the weekend – twice in the case of those of their players involved in Sunday’s sevens tournament at Scremerston – will stand them in better stead than the eighth-placed Prestonpans side’s break since Saturday, April 8.

Their tries against Lasswade were touched down by Liam Robson, Ryan Wilson and Ben Nicholson, with captain Jack Webster adding two conversions and a penalty.

Berwick first XV assistant coach Paul Pringle believes that close-run contest with the Midlothian side was the ideal workout for his side ahead of this coming Saturday’s showdown, with kick-off at 3pm, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was tough one. We don’t have any other type of game against Lasswade.

“Over the last two seasons, I think we’ve won the last four but every one’s been nip-and-tuck and the fifth last one they won with the last play of the game, so we didn’t expect anything different.

“They’re a good, strong side and they’re always going to come at you.

“It was tough one but the boys stuck in, and, to be honest, I don’t think we could have had any better preparation for next week than that game.

“We know the same will happen next week. It’ll be a dogfight.

“We’ll really need to stick in. It’s going to be hard graft for the lads, but PL have had a week off and we’ve had probably the best workout we could have had, so it’s up to us now to carry that on into training and just be ready when Saturday comes because essentially it’s a cup final now.”

