What’s up, docs? Academic honours for Borderers Richie Gray and Jill Douglas, that’s what

Jill Douglas at an Edinburgh Napier University graduation ceremony this week (Photo: Allan Shedlock/Edinburgh Napier University)

Borderers Richie Gray and Jill Douglas have been awarded honorary doctorates in recognition of their services to sport.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were given those honours by Edinburgh Napier University this week at ceremonies held at the capital’s Usher Hall.

Rugby coach and training equipment supplier Gray, of Galashiels, says he hopes that accolade will help him in his ongoing work to improve tackling techniques and safeguard players’ wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always believed that if you are lucky enough to work at the top of your chosen profession, then you have a duty to leave it in a better place,” he said.

Borders rugby coach Richie Gray at an Edinburgh Napier University graduation ceremony this week (Photo: Allan Shedlock/Edinburgh Napier University)

“You must make a difference and leave a lasting legacy.

“Where I wanted to make a difference was in the world of contact and collision sports on a global scale, especially within rugby union and American football, two sports with their own challenges, particularly relating to health, safety and player performance.

“Through my company, Global Sports Innovation Performance, I have coached with the top teams and players in both sports, rewritten contact and collision coaching methodology and created and innovated the world’s best technical training aids.

“I hope that as an ambassador for Edinburgh Napier University, I can help inspire and support future generations in the sporting world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Douglas Broadcast Sport Journalist and Honorary Graduate at Edinburgh Napier University. : Richie Gray and Jill Douglas

The former Scottish age-grade international began his coaching career at his home-town’s long-since-defunct Border Reivers, later moving on to work with Scotland, Fiji and South Africa’s national teams, French clubs Toulon, Montpellier Herault, Toulon and Lyon and American football teams including the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Presenting him with his honorary doctorate, Pete Laird, a lecturer at the university’s school of applied sciences, said: “Richie is a small-town lad who has taken on the giants of multinational businesses with his unique and original thinking.

“He has problem-solved and diversified his ideas, he has been innovative and entrepreneurial, he has been steadfast and committed.

“I can think of no better person to receive an honorary degree.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports broadcaster Douglas – best known for her television coverage of rugby, cycling, snooker and athletics – began her career as a journalist at the Southern Reporter, studying at Napier at the same time.

As a friend of late Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir, she’s also helped run his motor neurone disease research charity, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, since its launch in 2017, following the former Scotland and Melrose lock’s diagnosis with the disease the year before, helping raise more than £20m.

Douglas, now living south of the border in Gloucestershire, was delighted to be honoured by her old uni, saying: “I began my life in journalism and broadcasting at Edinburgh Napier. It is where I laid the foundations for my career, and I still rely on the many skills and lessons I learned on campus at Craiglockhart and Merchiston.

“It is a great honour to be recognised by the university with an honorary doctorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Journalism and broadcasting have allowed me to travel the world and experience some amazing events.

“I’d like to thank my old lecturers for their patience and the current team for this honour.”

Handing over her honorary doctorate certificate, associate professor Tony Westbury said: “It has always been the qualities of knowledge, understanding and preparation that established Jill as an authoritative and skilled broadcaster.

“There is no doubt that her professionalism, knowledge and authentic love of sport has contributed to the enjoyment of many and inspired the next generation of journalists, both male and female.”