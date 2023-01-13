West Linton's Patrick Harrison during an Edinburgh training session at the city's DAM Health Stadium in May last year (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

That four-year deal sees the Edinburgh-born 20-year-old stepping up from the club’s academy to join the likes of Hawick’s Darcy Graham and Jedburgh’s Glen Young in head coach Mike Blair’s matchday squads on a more regular basis.

The Scotland under-20 hooker made his debut for the club’s first XV against Newport’s Dragons in Cardiff in March 2021 and has played for them ten times since, as well as going out on loan to London Irish, getting his first start in June of that year versus Ulster, and scoring three tries in six appearances this season – against Cardiff, Glasgow Warriors and Zebre Parma – but is now set to do so more often.

Edinburgh-born Harrison joined the Edinburgh-aligned Scottish Rugby Academy ahead of the 2020-21 season after making his senior debut at Peebles at the age of 17.

Patrick Harrison in action for Edinburgh during a Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup match versus Parma's Zebre at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in April 2021 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The former Peebles High School pupil is the youngest hooker in the club’s 151-year history and their fourth youngest debutant of all time.

“I’m really excited to stay at the club I’ve wanted to play for since I was a boy,” said the ex-West Linton Lions player, known as Paddy for short.

“I feel like I’ve worked really hard over the last two and a half years to get this point, so it really means a lot.

“It’s always been my goal to earn a professional contract with Edinburgh, and the support of the coaching staff has been massive in helping me reach this point. They’ve backed me and trusted me in big matches, which has really helped my development as a pro player.

Patrick Harrison playing for London Irish on loan against Harlequins in September last year (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Now it’s time to get my head down and continue to work. I don’t want to take any backward steps.

“I can’t wait to continue to represent a club and city that means so much to me.”

His fellow hookers at Edinburgh include Scotland internationals Stuart McInally and Dave Cherry, as well as Adam McBurney and Tom Cruse.

Blair, 41, added: “Paddy is a great guy to have around the club and I’ve been hugely impressed with his performances at senior level so far.

“Paddy backs himself and his own abilities, and I think that really shows in the way he carries himself both on the pitch and in training week to week.

