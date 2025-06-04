West Linton’s Patrick Harrison misses out on United Rugby Championship award for up-and-coming talent
That accolade was open to players aged 23 or under at the start of this season, with fewer than six international caps at that point and with at least nine league appearances under their belts this term.
Hooker Harrison’s Edinburgh teammate Matt Currie was the only other Scot on a shortlist of 16 alongside six players apiece from South Africa and Wales and one each from Ireland and Italy.
Also listed were Blair Murray, Ellis Mee and Macs Page of Llanelli’s Scarlets; Jan-Hendrik Wessels, a teammate of Hanekom’s at Pretoria’s Bulls; Dan Edwards of Swansea’s Ospreys; Leinster’s Jack Boyle; Simone Gesi of Italy’s Zebre Parma; Quan Horn and Henco van Wyk of Johannesburg’s Lions; Cardiff’s Gabriel Hamer-Webb; and Suleiman Hartzenberg and Andre-Hugo Venter of Cape Town’s Stormers.
Ex-Peebles No 2 Harrison, 23 later this month, has been at Edinburgh since 2020, making 24 first-XV appearances and scoring four tries.
He’s also got three senior Scotland caps and one international try to his name.
Edinburgh-born outside-centre Currie, 24, also signed for the capital city club in 2020 and he’s played 52 first-team games since, touching down seven tries.
The former Dumfries Saints player has been capped four times and he’s scored one Scotland try too.
Both made their international debuts and scored their sole international tries to date during last summer’s tour of South America.
