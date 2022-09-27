'We're really alive in National 2 now' - Berwick rugby skipper Jack Webster delighted with home win over Falkirk

Although James Thompson’s early try put the Borders side 5-0 up, the visitors hit back with scores by Gregor Ramsay, Stewart McCulloch and Euan Cassells – the first of which was converted by Duncan Tompkins – to race to a 17-5 advantage.

Crucially, Berwick reduced their leeway to five points by half-time thanks to a Nathan Melrose try converted by skipper Jack Webster.

And second-half Berwick tries for James Grieve, Euan Thompson and Ben Nicholson – all of which were converted by Webster – duly won the day to put the hosts eighth in the table with five points from two games.

Home captain Webster said: “Really good to get a win back here at Scremerston after last week’s disappointing result and performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s good to show what we can actually do and it feels like we’re really alive in National 2 now.

"Falkirk came down and they throwing it around playing very expansive rugby and it maybe took us a while to adapt to that.

"But once we realised what they were about and sort of realised how we could nullify them, I thought we grew into the game.

"The try before half-time did lift the spirits. Trailing just 17-12 really gave us the belief that we knew what we could fix and come out in the second-half and produce the performance we did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webster, speaking to Borders Rugby Radio, said that dealing with the breakdown in matches had taken a bit of getting used to in the higher division.

He added: “The breakdown’s been a big one. I think we struggled with that last week up at Boroughmuir, we conceded a lot of turnover penalties.

"And again in the first-half here we were maybe a bit slow to the breakdown to begin with but we recognised that at half-time and really worked on it in the second half.

"We managed to get a few turnovers of our own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick travel to fellow newly-promoted side Lasswade in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.