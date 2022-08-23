'We want to win but development of players is paramount' - Southern Knights boss Bruce Ruthven assesses Fosroc Super 6 targets

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Knights on the attack against Boroughmuir Bears on Friday (Pics by Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

After going 3-0 down to an early Stirling penalty, the Melrose side hit back to win thanks to first half tries by young half backs Cammy Scott and Douglas Crawford, with their other points coming via two penalties and two conversions by David Colvine.

Knights’ first league win of the season takes them above Stirling to second bottom place after three matches.

“The boys played really well,” Knights head coach Ruthven told The Southern Reporter. “It’s probably their best performance to date.

Southern Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven

"We knew it would be a real challenge going up to Stirling despite them losing their first two games as they’re still a difficult side to beat at home.

"But we had a big focus last week ourselves as to how we could get better individually and collectively and a good week’s training led into that victory on Friday night so I’m really pleased for the boys that they managed to get the win.

"They were good tries and I’m glad these guys got their names on the scoresheet.

"We were far more consistent than we have been in previous weeks throughout the whole 80 minutes.

David Colvine being tackled against Boroughmuir Bears

"The defence is sonething we work really hard on with Alan Tait and that marked improvement probably came from that defence.”

Ruthven, who has been coaching for over 20 years, took over as Knights boss in January after leaving his head coach role with the Melrose Rugby Club side in Tennent’s National League 1.

Knights were runners up in Super 6 last term and Ruthven is hopeful they’ll be up there challenging again.

Although he stressed: "Our target this year is really just to see the guys develop. Over 60 per cent of the squad is new and we’ve got a much younger profile of squad together.

Knights' Patrick Anderson in action against Boroughmuir Bears

"That’s what the Super 6 is about, to develop players for professional rugby.

"A few have an older, more mature squad which would be great for being up towards the top of the table. However, that is contradictory to what Scottish Rugby’s directive for Super 6 is.

"We just want to get as much game time for the whole squad developing all the players and hopefully we try and get guys into Scotland under-20s, Scotland sevens and then into Glasgow and Edinburgh over these next couple of seasons.

"We want to be up at the top of the table – that is important – however the development of players and the future of these players is paramount as well.”

Gaffer Ruthven, who played for Melrose 196 times before launching his coaching career, is enjoying the Super 6 challenge which will continue with a trip to Boroughmuir Bears this Saturday, kick-off at 2pm.

He added: “It will be good to go up to Edinburgh and meet the Bears.

"They are a team that we know pretty well. Graham Shiel (Bears head coach) is obviously a former Melrose player.