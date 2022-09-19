'We played well enough to win' - Southern Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven hails two-try Rudi Brown after home loss to Heriot's

Southern Knights players stand for minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II (Pics by Paul Devlin SNS Group/SRU)

Scotland youth international Brown scored five-pointers in each half – Knight’s other points came via a first half try by Aidan Cross and three David Colvine conversions – but the Melrose outfit ultimately suffered a defeat which leaves them second bottom of the table with only one win from five games.

Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven praised Brown’s performance when speaking to The Southern Reporter.

Ruthven said: “It was Rudi’s first game back after an under-20s lay-off. These guys get several weeks off after their involvement in international level just to refresh and recharge and go away and do a bit of extra training – obviously he’s contracted to Edinburgh.

Rudi Brown scores try for Southern Knights

"So he’s come back in and he was the strongest player on the park on Friday night.

"He carried ball really well, moved well around the park and he showed that the lay-off has done him the world of good.

"He has come back and is looking really fresh. It was a really strong performance so we’re really pleased that he’s coming back and hit the ground running at a time when we need every player fit at the moment.”

Despite Brown lifting Knights’ spirits, Ruthven said it was a disappointing game overall.

Flag flies at half mast at Greenyards

The Borders side led twice in the first- half but were on the receiving end of a defeat in which the Edinburgh outfit’s points came via tries for Michael Liness (2), Sam Pecqueur and Bobby Kay and four conversions and a penalty by Bruce Houston.

"We feel as if we played well enough to win the match,” Ruthven added. “Just a couple of lapses in concentration – we didn’t clear our lines which led to one catch and drive try for Heriot’s – and another try was the same after they had kicked a penalty to the corner.

"So we feel as though they didn’t have to work massively hard for their points, especially in that first-half.

"We talked all week about how we had to be really well disciplined in our own half because Houston is very good off the tee, he kicks three points from all over the place.

Rudi Brown receives his man of the match award

"It was disappointing to concede a penalty in that important time just before half-time.

"We lost the momentum we had and we really struggled to assert ourselves in that first 20 minutes of the second-half. That was probably where we lost it in the end.”

Ruthven’s injury ravaged squad – a minimum of 10 players remain unavailable – visit second-placed Ayrshire Bulls in Super 6 this Saturday with kick-off at 5pm.

"Our injury situation is tough,” the head coach added. “It’s quite an attritional competition and makes things slightly more difficult going to Ayr who are probably one of the stronger teams in the championship.

"We don’t have any professional players released this week either so potentially it will be a very tough game with the addition that they’ll have pro players available.

"We will work hard this week and take it face on.

"Ayrshire Bulls have a big pack, they’re quite a mature team with quite a few old heads in there.

"So setpiece-wise, scrum and lineout, they are very strong and they’ll really look to put their dominance in the game through that setpiece as they have a lot of strong ball carriers.

"So we will have to be at our very best and really well disciplined to stay in touch with them in that game.