'We have two big weeks coming up' - Gala boss Stuart Johnson keen to get into promotion shake-up again after beating Stirling County

Stuart Johnson is eyeing division 1 title bid

A scintillating display by the hosts - desperate to go up this term after missing out on promotion by a single point in the 2021-2022 campaign - featured nine tries and saw them recover from conceding an early score to secure a 31-5 half-time lead with five tries before adding a further 24 points after the interval.

The win puts Stuart Johnson's side third in the table with 36 points from nine games, two points behind second-placed Ayr who have played the same number of fixtures.

Gala head coach Johnson told The Southern Reporter: “It was a decent performance, a decent game of rugby.

"Fifty-five points is the most they’ve been beaten by this season which is quite pleasing.

"The five points Stirling got at the start was a bit of luck for them and the two tries they got late on were just when we were starting to make changes.”

On Saturday, Gala travel to Ayr in a crucial clash which kicks off at 1.15pm.

Johnson said: “It’s a decent start to the season but we’ve got a couple of big weeks coming up with Ayr away and then Melrose away the week after.

"If we can get through the next couple of weeks we’ll be in a decent spot going into the second half of the season.

"We were sitting top of the league until we lost to Kelso recently.