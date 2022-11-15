'We competed well' - Jed-Forest head coach Andrew Brown doesn't think 26-7 loss at Hawick was fair scoreline

Jed-Forest head coach Andrew Brown was appointed in April

“We were right in the game all the way until the final play pretty much,” Brown told The Southern Reporter.

"It was 21-7 in the second half when, right up until the last minute, we were in the ascendancy to reduce the gap to seven points.

"But sadly there was a bit of indiscipline, they turned the ball over and managed to go the length of the field to get the bonus point.

"It was quite disappointing. The 26-7 scoreline doesn’t reflect the game.

"They definitely weren’t 19 points better than us if that makes sense.

"We competed well against the team that is statistically the best in the league and two weeks before when we played Currie we were right in the mix for 55, 60 minutes and they were the best team last year.

"We are one of the teams with the highest points tally in games. The only issue is that we concede too many.”

Brown, in his first season in charge at Riverside Park, currently has the team in eighth spot with 18 points from 10 games.

Jed ended up eighth last term but the gaffer reckons his men could be higher up this time around having suffered narrow defeats against Glasgow Hawks and GHA.

"This is my first season so I feel this is the season where I’m laying the building blocks,” Brown said.

"The lads have got to trust me, I’ve got to find out what they’re about and then we can build on that.”