Watsonians next up for new-look Southern Knights in Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series

Southern Knights' Nathan Chamberlain being tackled by Heriot's Bruce Houston at Goldenacre in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

The Melrose-based side lost 41-24 away at Goldenacre, but there are plenty of positives to take from that defeat, his youthful side being very much a work in progress for now, according to head coach Bruce Ruthven.

“With the Southern Knights this year 65% of our squad are new players and there’s a younger profile to the squad and we’re trying to source more local players,” he said.

“It’s always going to be a tough gig going up to Goldenacre first out as they’ve got a well-established squad there with a lot of mature, experienced players, but, all in all, looking back over the game, I think we did really well, we were competitive in most areas and we scored four very good tries.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Scott celebrating after scoring a first-half try for Southern Knights against Heriot's at Goldenacre in Edinburgh (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

“They ran out comfortable winners in the last 10 to 15 minutes, but, being realistic, it was a good start for us and we’re going to get stronger as this series goes on.

“Our target initially is building a squad, gelling the squad together and trying to play a slightly different brand of rugby to what we’ve played before, and that takes time as guys get to know each other and understand their roles and our expectations and how we’re trying to play.

“Ultimately, once we get to the start of the championship season in August, it’s a real target for us to dot the Is and cross the Ts and make sure we’ve got a settled squad and we’re really up to speed so we can hit the ground running then.

“Our target’s just to get better and better and develop and get comfortable with each other, but that’s going to take time.”

Southern Knights' Fraser Renwick being tackled by Michael Liness of Heriot's at Goldenacre in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

The Borderers’ tries against Heriot’s were scored by Fraser Renwick, Cameron Scott, Patrick Anderson and Bruce Riddell, with Nathan Chamberlain adding two conversions.

Their game versus Watsonians at the Greenyards, to be broadcast live on Scottish Rugby’s website and the BBC’s iPlayer, kicks off at 2pm and former Melrose head coach Ruthven’s looking forward to it, saying: “It’s our first official home game so we’ll be looking to get better from last week.

“It would be great to get that first win at home.”

Heriot's Ruaridh Leishman tackling Southern Knights' Billy Wara at Goldenacre in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)