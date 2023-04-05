Victory on road in Edinburgh a bonus for Melrose

Will Ferrie, a hat-trick hero for Melrose at the weekend against Stewart's Melville, pictured in action in the reverse fixture in the Borders in November, a 45-13 victory for the hosts (Pic: Douglas Hardie)

Head coach Bert Grigg’s Borderers, currently on 81 points from 21 fixtures, look destined to stay third but could end up second if Ayr slip up and their Edinburgh hosts are already relegated but both sides gave it a go at Inverleith at the weekend.

Melrose’s tries were scored by Connor Spence, Will Ferrie with a hat-trick, Harry Makowski, Struan Hutchison and Archie Pilcher, with David Colvine adding four conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the scoresheet for their hosts, assisted by a penalty try, were Euan Macrury, George Lee and Jamie Sword, with Euan Morrison converting all three.

Melrose’s final league game is at home to eighth-placed Dundee at the Greenyards on Saturday, April 15, with kick-off at 3pm.

Captain Colvine was happy to come away from the capital with a bonus-point victory at the weekend even if that extra point is unlikely to make too much difference come season’s end, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “The scoreline probably doesn’t reflect how the game went.