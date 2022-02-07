Victory against Kelso Harlequins keeps Hawick Youth on course for semi-junior rugby title

Ben Young celebrating scoring for Gala Wanderers against Melrose Wasps (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick beat fifth-placed Kelso Harlequins 25-21 on Saturday to maintain their 100% record this season.

That latest victory, at their Volunteer Park home ground, keeps them six points ahead of second-placed Gala with four games each left to play.

Hawick are on 36 points from 18 games, with their Galashiels rivals keeping up their title challenge by beating Melrose Wasps 12-7 at home at the weekend to take their points tally to 30.

Kacper Korlaga on the ball for Gala Wanderers against Melrose Wasps (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Melrose are in third place with 25 points from 17 games.