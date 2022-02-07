Victory against Kelso Harlequins keeps Hawick Youth on course for semi-junior rugby title
Only Gala Wanderers now stand in Hawick Youth’s way as their Borders semi-junior rugby league campaign enters its final stages.
Hawick beat fifth-placed Kelso Harlequins 25-21 on Saturday to maintain their 100% record this season.
That latest victory, at their Volunteer Park home ground, keeps them six points ahead of second-placed Gala with four games each left to play.
Hawick are on 36 points from 18 games, with their Galashiels rivals keeping up their title challenge by beating Melrose Wasps 12-7 at home at the weekend to take their points tally to 30.
Melrose are in third place with 25 points from 17 games.
The league’s regular programme is now at an end, with only rescheduled games left to play.