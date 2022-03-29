Updated: Gala U18s and Kelso U16s bring rugby youth shields back to Borders
With all four boys’ national rugby youth shield finalists in action at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium on Sunday being Borders sides, both under-16 and under-18 trophies were coming back to the region whatever happened – it was just a case of whereabouts they ended up to be decided.
It ended up being Gala Wanderers and Kelso under-16s celebrating as they headed home from the capital with their age-grade shields, having beaten Melrose Wasps 22-18 and Hawick Youth under-16s 50-24 respectively.
Gala’s try-scorers were Adam Robertson early on, Kerr Johnston on 48 minutes, Ben Young on 58 and James Glendinning on 68, with Russell Kerr adding a conversion.
Touching down for Melrose were Callum Clarke on 15 minutes and captain Luke Townsend on 39, supplemented by penalties scored by the latter on 46 and 65 and a conversion after his try.
Also playing for Gala were Ritchie Mitchell, Ciaran Corcoran, Jack Niven, Gregor Collins, Louis Marshal-Arrandale, Jordan Corry, Fraser Wilson, Sam Smith, captain Mathew Vitrano and Douglas Weir, with Doddie Turner, Kasper Korlaga, Jon McLean, Aaron McLaren, Calum Marshall, Dougray Seggie and Logan Kerr as replacements.
Making up the rest of Melrose’s team were Robbie Robinson, Andrew Kirk, Hamish Derrick, Arran Kennedy, Ben Weir, Robbie Gunn, Dylan Cockburn, Oliver Duguid, Morgan Oliver, Matthew Flannigan, Cameron Robertson, Chris Carter and Matthew Gaston, backed up by replacements Dylan Oliver, Rory Litster, Thomas Shiel, Oliver Scott, Lochlan Rowley, McKenzie Power and Joshua Wilson.
Kelso U16s’ try-scorers included Murray Jackson on eight minutes, captain Fraser Murray on 11, 31 and 67, Andrew Lawson on 26, Ben Burton on 49 and Dale Adams on 52 and 60.
Touching down for Hawick were Fraser Casson on the stroke of half-time, James Ross on 46 minutes, Jack Brown on 64 and Diarmuid McGuinness right at the death.