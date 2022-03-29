Updated: Gala U18s and Kelso U16s bring rugby youth shields back to Borders

Gala Wanderers celebrating beating Melrose Wasps 22-18 in this year's national rugby youth shield under-18 final in Edinburgh on Sunday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

It ended up being Gala Wanderers and Kelso under-16s celebrating as they headed home from the capital with their age-grade shields, having beaten Melrose Wasps 22-18 and Hawick Youth under-16s 50-24 respectively.

Gala’s try-scorers were Adam Robertson early on, Kerr Johnston on 48 minutes, Ben Young on 58 and James Glendinning on 68, with Russell Kerr adding a conversion.

Touching down for Melrose were Callum Clarke on 15 minutes and captain Luke Townsend on 39, supplemented by penalties scored by the latter on 46 and 65 and a conversion after his try.

Kelso under-16s celebrating beating Hawick Youth at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Sunday (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Also playing for Gala were Ritchie Mitchell, Ciaran Corcoran, Jack Niven, Gregor Collins, Louis Marshal-Arrandale, Jordan Corry, Fraser Wilson, Sam Smith, captain Mathew Vitrano and Douglas Weir, with Doddie Turner, Kasper Korlaga, Jon McLean, Aaron McLaren, Calum Marshall, Dougray Seggie and Logan Kerr as replacements.

Making up the rest of Melrose’s team were Robbie Robinson, Andrew Kirk, Hamish Derrick, Arran Kennedy, Ben Weir, Robbie Gunn, Dylan Cockburn, Oliver Duguid, Morgan Oliver, Matthew Flannigan, Cameron Robertson, Chris Carter and Matthew Gaston, backed up by replacements Dylan Oliver, Rory Litster, Thomas Shiel, Oliver Scott, Lochlan Rowley, McKenzie Power and Joshua Wilson.

Kelso U16s’ try-scorers included Murray Jackson on eight minutes, captain Fraser Murray on 11, 31 and 67, Andrew Lawson on 26, Ben Burton on 49 and Dale Adams on 52 and 60.

Touching down for Hawick were Fraser Casson on the stroke of half-time, James Ross on 46 minutes, Jack Brown on 64 and Diarmuid McGuinness right at the death.

Ben Young touching down for Gala Wanderers against Melrose Wasps in Edinburgh (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

James Glendinning scoring a try for Gala Wanderers against Melrose Wasps (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Hawick Youth U16s captain Filip Kubicki on the ball against Kelso at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Sunday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick Youth U16s' Diarmuid McGuinness on the ball against Kelso in Edinburgh on Sunday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick Youth U16s trying to stop a Kelso attack during their Scottish youth plate final at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Gala Wanderers' Ritchie Mitchell on the charge against Melrose Wasps at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh at the weekend (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Gala Wanderers players celebrating at full-time after winning their youth U18 plate final against Melrose Wasps in Edinburgh (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

James Glendinning, Gala Wanderers' man of the match during their U18 youth plate final at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Sunday, being presented with his award (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)