Updated: Borderer Glen Young called up to Scotland rugby squad ahead of Six Nations game against Italy

Jedburgh's Glen Young during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh on Monday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Ex-Gala star Townsend has also added Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings and Glasgow stand-off Ross Thompson to his squad ahead of Saturday’s game against Italy in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Young, 27, has yet to pick up his first senior cap but has represented his country seven times at under-20 level.

The former Jed-Forest youth player’s previous clubs include Harlequins and Doncaster Knights.

Edinburgh lock Glen Young playing against Brive at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in January (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He’s been at Edinburgh since last summer but only made his first-team debut for the capital side in January, coming off the bench during their 34-10 United Rugby Championship win against Cardiff and going on to score two tries in a 66-3 victory after making his first start against French team Brive in the European Professional Club Rugby Challenge Cup later that month.

That was the first time the 6ft 6in lock had played north of Hadrian’s Wall as a senior, having been signed up by Newcastle Falcons as a youth player.

One of his stated reasons for coming back to Scotland, besides wanting to be nearer his family, was to boost his chances of selection for the national team so he’s pleased to now be a step nearer realising that ambition.

“That’s the ultimate ambition at the end of the day,” he told our columnist Stuart Cameron.

“You’ve just got to let your playing on the field do the talking and then it’s fingers crossed. That would be a massive goal.

“When it comes to the highest level, the thing that’s going to make the difference is physicality, so now I’m maturing more as a player and physically, then hopefully that means I can kick on and get a cap.”

He’s one of three Borderers in the squad, along with full-back Stuart Hogg and wing Darcy Graham, both former Hawick players.

Exeter lock Jonny Gray is also back in the squad after missing last month’s defeat by France due to injury.

Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith and Rufus McLean are all still out injured, along with Rory Sutherland, Jamie Ritchie and Scott Cummings.

Scotland head east to Italy looking to revive their campaign after following up their opening home victory against England with back-to-back defeats against Wales away and France at home.

Saturday’s kick-off is at 2.15pm. The Scots, captained by Hogg, go into that game fourth in the table with five points from three games, Italy being bottom and yet to pick up their first point.

Townsend is due to name his starting XV against Italy at lunchtime tomorrow.