Two tries by Hawick’s Corey Tait not enough to get Scotland through to World Rugby U20 Trophy final

Hawick’s Corey Tait scored two tries for Scotland against Uruguay in the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Kenya on Tuesday, with Bath’s Eddie Erskine also touching down at the double and former Southern Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar adding three conversions, but that wasn’t enough to get them to Sunday’s final.