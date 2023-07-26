News you can trust since 1855
Two tries by Hawick’s Corey Tait not enough to get Scotland through to World Rugby U20 Trophy final

Hawick’s Corey Tait scored two tries for Scotland against Uruguay in the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Kenya on Tuesday, with Bath’s Eddie Erskine also touching down at the double and former Southern Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar adding three conversions, but that wasn’t enough to get them to Sunday’s final.
By Darin Hutson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Ex-Southern Knights winger Finn Douglas scoring a try for Scotland's under-20s against the USA at the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Kenya last Thursday (Photo by World Rugby)Ex-Southern Knights winger Finn Douglas scoring a try for Scotland's under-20s against the USA at the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Kenya last Thursday (Photo by World Rugby)
Ex-Southern Knights winger Finn Douglas scoring a try for Scotland's under-20s against the USA at the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Kenya last Thursday (Photo by World Rugby)

