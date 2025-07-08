​Two more Borders rugby prospects join Edinburgh’s academy

Jack Utterson pictured in May in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​Two Borderers are among six new faces added to United Rugby Championship club Edinburgh’s academy intake for next season.

​Hooker Jack Utterson joins up from Arnold Clark Premiership outfit Kelso and full-back or fly-half Rory McHaffie moves east from National 2’s Peebles.

Their addition to the squad, now 24-strong, takes its complement of representatives of the region to seven as they line up alongside Gala’s Mac Rutherford and Nairn Moncrieff, Melrose’s Ben White, Peebles’ Ross Wolfenden and Hawick’s Hector Patterson.

The academy’s four other new recruits are winger Ross McKnight, No 10 or No 15 Henry Widdowson, centre Henry Kesterton and lock Sam Byrd.

Welcoming those new recruits to the capital club’s academy, coach Kris Burney said: “We’re thrilled to welcome this talented group of players from across Edinburgh and the Borders.

“They all bring experience from Scotland’s age-grade setups and most have already competed in senior rugby at a notably young age.

“Last season we saw seven of our academy prospects debut in the senior team, so the pathway and opportunities for these new players are really evident.

“I’m excited for what the future holds for this group.”