Try by Borderer Rudi Brown helps earn Scotland rugby U20s first win for almost three years

Melrose's Rudi Brown celebrating Scotland's under-20 rugby side's 18-17 win against Wales at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Southern Knights openside flanker Brown, 19, touched down for the young Scots against Wales last Friday with nine minutes on the clock en route for an 18-17 victory at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium.

That was the hosts’ only try of the game other than a 49th-minute penalty try but a penalty apiece from ex-Southern Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar on 29 minutes and Dan King on 69 were enough to earn victory for head coach Kenny Murray’s team.

Brown was one of three Borderers in the Scots’ starting line-up, along with Hawick’s Corey Tait, with Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Bears these days, at hooker and Lauder’s Sam Derrick, a team-mate of Brown’s at the Melrose club, at No 8.

Both Brown and Tait, 18, started for Scotland against England the week before but Derrick, 19, was among the replacements, coming on for Jonny Morris with 40 minutes played of that 41-36 defeat at London’s Twickenham Stoop.