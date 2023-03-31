Trophy named after Scottish rugby legend Jim Telfer up for grabs at Melrose Sevens’ under-18 contest

Then Scotland rugby head coach Jim Telfer applauding fans after his side's 30-18 loss to New Zealand at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in October 1999 (Pic: Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

Melrose Wasps, the Greenyards club’s under-18s side, are hosting a tournament to be contested by eight teams next Friday, April 7.

The winner will take home the inaugural Jim Telfer Cup, named after the Melrose stalwart and former Scotland and British and Irish Lions head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telfer, 83, also coached the Wasps after retiring from the senior game.

Current under-18s coach Jerry Brett said: “We are incredibly excited that the Wasps tournament will take place on Melrose Sevens weekend. As far as I know, this is a first.

“We are also delighted to announce it’ll be played for a brand new trophy, the Jim Telfer Cup.

“Jim is not only a legend of Scottish rugby but he was also coach of Melrose Wasps for several seasons and therefore we thought it fitting that we dedicate our new trophy to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are anticipating a large crowd and hopefully all the invited teams will put on a show that Jim will be proud of.”

Next week’s semi-junior tournament kicks off at 5.30pm.

Telfer, a No 8 during his playing days, was capped for Scotland 22 times between 1964 and 1970 and went on to be head coach for the national side from 1980 to 1984, 1993 to 1995 and 1998 to 1999.