Trophy named after Scottish rugby legend Jim Telfer up for grabs at Melrose Sevens’ under-18 contest
A new trophy named in honour of Scottish rugby legend Jim Telfer is on offer to youngsters competing at this year’s Melrose Sevens.
Melrose Wasps, the Greenyards club’s under-18s side, are hosting a tournament to be contested by eight teams next Friday, April 7.
The winner will take home the inaugural Jim Telfer Cup, named after the Melrose stalwart and former Scotland and British and Irish Lions head coach.
Telfer, 83, also coached the Wasps after retiring from the senior game.
Current under-18s coach Jerry Brett said: “We are incredibly excited that the Wasps tournament will take place on Melrose Sevens weekend. As far as I know, this is a first.
“We are also delighted to announce it’ll be played for a brand new trophy, the Jim Telfer Cup.
“Jim is not only a legend of Scottish rugby but he was also coach of Melrose Wasps for several seasons and therefore we thought it fitting that we dedicate our new trophy to him.
“We are anticipating a large crowd and hopefully all the invited teams will put on a show that Jim will be proud of.”
Next week’s semi-junior tournament kicks off at 5.30pm.
Telfer, a No 8 during his playing days, was capped for Scotland 22 times between 1964 and 1970 and went on to be head coach for the national side from 1980 to 1984, 1993 to 1995 and 1998 to 1999.
He was also their assistant head coach from 1988 to 1993 and 1999 to 2003, as well as being their director of rugby from 1995 to 1998.