Tries at treble by Andrew Mitchell take Hawick to top of rugby’s Tennent's Premiership

Andrew Mitchell touching down for Hawick against Glasgow Hawks on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That 29-12 win at Mansfield Park, following an opening-day draw and six victories since, also lifts them up to the top of the table for the first time so far this campaign, on 34 points.

They’re only two points clear of second-placed Edinburgh Academical, beaten 29-26 by Heriot’s Blues at the weekend, due to Accies having amassed twice as many bonus points as them, however – eight to their four.

Ross Graham also touched down for Hawick and Kirk Ford added three conversions against Hawks at the weekend.

Shawn Muir on the ball for Hawick versus Glasgow Hawks on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Captain Stephen Leckey and Liams Brims scored their Glaswegian visitors’ tries, with the latter converting the former’s touchdown.

Next up for Hawick is a trip to the only side they’ve failed to beat this campaign, Selkirk, having been held to a 20-20 draw by their Borders rivals back at the end of August.

That match at the Souters’ Philiphaugh home ground this coming Saturday kicks off at 3pm.

Mitchell believes Hawick, third in the table and beaten play-off semi-finalists last time round, can go all the way in the premiership this season, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It's a good feeling at the club just now.

Gareth Welsh in possession for Hawick against Glasgow Hawks at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“We’re top of the league now, so we just need to keep pushing on and take it week by week, but it feels like we’re building something special.”

Asked if he reckons the Greens can claim the title this season, the former Southern Knight said: “I think so.

“We’ve got the belief in the squad but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.

“We’ll just take it game by game and see what happens come the end of the season.”

Andrew Mitchell on the charge for Hawick versus Glasgow Hawks at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Looking back at Saturday’s game, Mitchell said it was harder than the scoreline might suggest, Hawick being 19-7 up at half-time.

“It was very tough,” he said. “We knew what was coming when Hawks just got beat by a tight margin last week by Accies.

