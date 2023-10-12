Jack Dun after being presented with his Melrose Sevens hall of fame cap last year

Dun made almost 180 appearances for the Greenyards club’s first XV in his playing days, many of them as captain, later going on to referee matches.

He also served as the club’s president in their centenary year, 1983.

Latterly a resident of St John’s Care Home in Melrose’s High Cross Avenue, he was a regular at the town’s annual rugby sevens tournament, turning out for 81 from 1934 until this year’s, missing only two while stationed in India with the British Army in 1947 and 1948.

His decades of service to the club were recognised with his inclusion among the first inductions into the Melrose Sevens hall of fame in April last year.

A club spokesperson said: “Jack was a character who lived and breathed rugby, and Melrose rugby in particular, throughout his long life.

“A past president, captain and life member at Melrose, the Melrose Sevens will not be the same without Jack sitting near the tunnel to check that all was in order.

“Despite moving into a care home in Melrose, he still regularly joined the coffee club on a Friday morning at the Greenyards to discuss all things rugby and attended matches when he could with his family.

“We will miss him very much.

“Jack was a dedicated lifelong member of our club and an unwavering advocate for Melrose rugby.

“Jack’s contributions to our club, both on and off the field, have left an indelible mark on our rich history.

“His unwavering support and passion for the game and the club made him a beloved figure within the rugby community.

“Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the Dun family during this time of profound loss.

“Jack’s legacy will forever remain intertwined with the fabric of Melrose rugby and he will be remembered as a true icon of our beloved sport.”

Dun, born in July 1925, was presented with a cap marking his hall of fame membership by Kelso rugby legend John Jeffrey.

“It came as a total shock to be inducted into the hall of fame but a surprise I am absolutely thrilled about,” he said at the time.

“Melrose Sevens have played such an important role in my life and are the bedrock of bringing the local community together.