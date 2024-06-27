Tributes paid to former rugby official Jimmy Gracie following death at age of 79

The late Jimmy Gracie

Former Scottish Rugby Union junior vice-president Jimmy Gracie has died at the age of79.

Gracie started his playing career with junior clubs in his home-town of Hawick as a centre or stand-off in but his job in the knitwear trade led to a move to Montreal in Canada in 1967 and later to Israel.

When he returned to Scotland, it wasn’t to his native Borders but to Tillicoultry in Clackmannanshire and he founded his own textile firm there in 1988, Callant of Scotland.

Gracie’s return to his homeland also saw him resume playing rugby, for Alloa, and he was later vice-president and then president there.

He served also served on the SRU’s Midlands district committee and, for ten years from 1995, its general committee as Midlands district representative and later junior vice-president.

Graham Kerr, a former colleague of Gracie’s at Alloa and the SRU, said: “Jimmy was a typical Hawick man – never flustered and a real gent.

“He was mister rugby at Alloa, and even though his health had been failing in recent years, he would still come to the club.

“There’s been a lot of sorrow in the WhatsApp messages since we learned of Jimmy’s passing, but all the messages have been really complimentary.