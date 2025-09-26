Tributes paid to former Peebles player and Scottish Rugby Union worker Gordon Alston following death at 85

The late Gordon Alston (Photo: SRU)

Tributes have been paid to former Peebles player and Scottish Rugby Union worker Gordon Alston following his death at the age of 85.

Alston, a long-time member of the Gytes club’s sponsorship team, moved from the Borders to the capital after joining the old City of Edinburgh Police, later Lothian and Borders Police, in 1959.

He was taken on by the Scottish Rugby Union as an administrative assistant the year after his retiral from the force in 1989 as a detective chief inspector, taking on roles including players’ kit distribution and working in the shop at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

After retiring from that post in the late 1990s, he emigrated to Mallorca with late wife Dorothy but returned to Peebles in 2001.

An SRU spokeperson said: “Scottish Rugby is saddened to learn of the death of a former colleague and lifetime servant of the game, Gordon Alston.

“Gordon was hugely proud to work for Scottish Rugby.

“He turned his hand to whatever he was asked to do, be it sponsor liaison, press deck accreditation or distributing bibs for ball-boys and photographers.

“When the game turned professional in 1995, Gordon’s responsibilities extended to player welfare, providing support and guidance to the first cohort of full-time professional players. It was a role he undertook with a smile, allied to compassion and empathy.

“He described his post at Scottish Rugby as his dream job.”

Alston is survived by two daughters, Katie and Julie, and two grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 10, at Edinburgh’s Mortonhall Crematorium at 11am.