Tributes paid to former Borders rugby club president and head coach Terence Froud

The late Terence Froud pictured in 2014 (Photo: Alistair Learmonth)

Tributes have been paid to former Hawick prop and head coach Terence Froud following his death at the age of 71.

After starting out in rugby with the old Hawick PSA under-18, later moving on to Hawick YM, he joined the town’s senior team in 1973, establishing himself as a first-choice forward by the end of that decade and going on to play more than 120 games for the Greens, helping them to premiership titles in 1982 and 1984, before returning to the YM for one last season ahead of retiring from playing in 1986.

Recalling his time at Mansfield Park under head coach Derrick Grant for Voices of Hawick Rugby, a book published in 2023 to mark the club’s centenary, edited by Ian Landles and Murray Watson, he writes: “One playing memory that had a profound effect on me was in February 1982 when we beat Gala at Netherdale against the odds. That was when Jim Renwick kicked his famous last-second penalty.

“The dressing room before the game was deathly quiet. I could not look around the players and I knew that each one of them was lost in their own frame of mind.

Terence Froud pictured in 2019 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“Derrick Grant came in and never said a word – he just went around and shook each player by the hand. My hair still stands on end thinking about it.”

Froud turned to coaching himself after his playing days were over, initially with the PSA side he’d turned out for as a teenager, helping them secure two Border semi-junior league titles and the inaugural Scottish rugby youth cup in 1987.

He then returned to the YM and later to Hawick, overseeing their 2001 and 2002 title wins, along with Langholm and Edinburgh Academical.

After retiring from coaching, he was club president at Hawick from 2006 to 2008.

Terence Froud leaping in the air to celebrate Hawick beating Gala 10-12 away at Netherdale in February 1982 (Photo: Alan Macdonald)

Among those to pay tribute to Froud are the Trinidad Enthusiasts club, old adversaries of his while helping run a Border Reivers guest side contesting sevens tournaments in the Caribbean in the late 1990s and early 2000s, saying: “We extend heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Terence ‘the Whale’ Froud, a legend of the game and a true friend of the Enthusiasts.

“May he always be remembered for his kindness, love for rugby and jolly nature.

“The game is diminished with his passing. May he rest in peace.”

Fellow former club president John Thorburn posted on the Greens’ Facebook page: “He was simply one of the best.”

Neil McIroy, English top-flight club Newcastle Red Bull’s new director of rugby, said: “It’s very, very sad. He was as good a Borders rugby man as any.”

Former teammate Brian Lawrie added: “I’m sorry to hear this. I played with him and against him many times.

“He was a true Hawick man and one of the best.”