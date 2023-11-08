​Tributes paid to ex-Hawick Linden rugby player Finlay Street following death at age of 23

​A Borders rugby club have told of their shock and sorrow at the death of a former player in a car crash.

Tributes have been paid to ex-Hawick Linden player Finlay Street following his death in a car crash at the age of 23 (Photo: Hawick Linden)

Hawick’s Finlay Street died in a two-car accident on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road north of Heriot on Sunday, October 29.

The 23-year-old was driving a black Audi A3 involved in a collision with a Range Rover, also black, at around 12.40pm that day.

Street, a former player for Scottish East Region League Division 2 side Hawick Linden, was pronounced dead by medics at the scene of the crash and the other driver involved, waste company boss Mark Williams, 45, of Heriot, died in hospital two days later.

A spokesperson for Linden said: “The club are in complete shock at hearing the devastating news of the tragic death of Finlay Street in a road traffic accident at the much too young age of just 23.

“Finlay made his debut at Selkirk in a pre-season friendly on August 20, 2021, and went on to make 14 appearances that season.

“He made six more in the 2022/23 season for a total of 20, scoring his only try at Penicuik in November 2022, diving over following a tap penalty.

“He last played for the club in January in our narrow 18-19 defeat to Corstorphine at the Volunteer Park.

“All at the club pass on their heartfelt condolences to all of his family and friends at this terrible time. Rest easy, Finlay.”

League rivals Hawick Harlequins also told of their sadness, saying: “All at Hawick Harlequins pass on our deepest condolences to all Finlay’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the town’s table-topping Scottish Premiership club paid tribute too, saying: “Everyone at Mansfield Park was shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Finlay.

“All those associated with Hawick would like to extend their most sincere condolences to Finlay’s family and all those in his wider rugby family at Hawick Linden.

“A very genuine and kind young man, no doubt he will be greatly missed by many.

“Rest in peace, Finlay.”

A spokesperson for fellow premiership team Jed-Forest added: “Everyone associated with Jed-Forest would like to pass on their sincere condolences to Finlay’s family, friends and team-mates at Hawick Linden.

“Rest in peace, Finlay.”

Police have issued a witness appeal and inspector Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Finlay and Mark at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who was in the area round the time of the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage that could assist, is asked to get in touch.”