Bruce McNeil in action for Kelso at Ayr on Saturday (Pic: George McMillan)

Defeat at Ayr could have seen their hosts replace them in pole position but the Borderers edged them out 21-20 for their tenth victory of the season to tighten their grip on top spot and the Alloway outfit ended up dropping to third place instead, having been overtaken by Melrose, thanks to their 63-15 derby defeat of Gala.

Those results, after 11 games played, leave Kelso with 48 points, Melrose on 45, Ayr on 44 and fourth-placed Gala on 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for the league leaders to get the second half of their season under way is a trip up to Aberdeen Grammar this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, and they’ll be hoping to do the double against the second-bottom Aberdonians, having beaten them 20-14 at home at Poynder Park to commence their current campaign at the start of September.

On the scoresheet for Kelso, 21-5 down at half-time, were Allan Frame and Euan Knox with tries, plus a penalty try, with Dwain Patterson adding a conversion and 70th-minute penalty.

Ayr’s tries were scored by Jamie Bova, Scott Watson and captain Cameron Reece, with Bova converting all three.

Kelso captain Frankie Robson was delighted to return from the west coast with four points, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “Wins at Millbrae are hard to come by and the boys worked really, really hard for it, I must say. I’m really proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It did look a bit sketchy at times when we were 21-5 down but the boys dug really, really deep.

“We’re not going to get carried away, but we’re really over the moon to be top of the league at the halfway point of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s probably deserved, I would say. We’ve played some good stuff at times and we’ve played some tough opposition, and now we’re looking to rip into the next half of the season. I can’t wait.”

“Aberdeen gave us a good game when they came down to Poynder Park. I know they’re towards the bottom of the league but I don’t think the personnel they’ve got reflect that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a pretty good team and I know they’ll give us a good test, so we’ll have to be on it next weekend definitely.”

Head coach Kevin Utterson added: “We didn’t really front up as well as we could have done in the first half, but we certainly did in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very, very pleased with every player on the park. They were outstanding, every one of them.

“It’s a massive, massive result for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came here fancying ourselves, as underdogs, but we fully deserved the win in the end. We’re buzzing with that result because it doesn’t happen often.