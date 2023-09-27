News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
​Top-of-table trip to Lasswade next up for Peebles in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2

​Peebles remain level on points with table-toppers Lasswade in rugby’s Scottish National League Division 2 but have moved up to second place after beating Falkirk 36-22 away on Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Peebles winning 36-22 at Falkirk on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)Peebles winning 36-22 at Falkirk on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)
Peebles winning 36-22 at Falkirk on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

​The Borderers and their Midlothian rivals are both on a maximum return of 20 points from four fixtures, with Falkirk, previously in second place, dropping to third, with 16 points.

Lasswade, 30-25 victors at home to Berwick at the weekend, are currently ahead of the Pees by virtue of a points difference a dozen better but the table’s top two go head to head this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Hawthornden at 3pm, so both will be in with a chance of going clear in pole position.

Peebles also have the added incentive of making amends for Lasswade doing the double against them last season, winning 13-7 in Bonnyrigg in November and 12-10 at the Gytes in March.

Peebles head coach Graeme Paterson was delighted to see his side keep up their winning start to the season, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “Probably not a lot of people gave us a huge amount of a chance of coming away with a win, never mind a bonus-point win, from that game.

“it’s about belief and self-belief and that’s what got everybody through that partly but also effort and execution of our game-plan.

“Our game-plan was fairly straightforward. It was always going to be a set-piece-dominated game that we wanted to play as we felt that was a weakness in their game and a strength in ours and obviously we wanted to aim towards that, and that’s how it played out, certainly for a good chunk of the game.”

