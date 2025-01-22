Three Borderers selected for Scotland squad for rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations

Hector Patterson playing in Southern Knights' 34-17 win at home at Melrose's Greenyards to Boroughmuir Bears last April (Photo: Craig Murray)

Three Borderers have been selected for Scotland’s 34-strong squad to contest rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations.

They are Hawick’s Hector Patterson, Gala’s Nairn Moncrieff and Peebles’ Ross Wolfenden.

Scrum-half Patterson, winger Moncrieff and fly-half Wolfenden, all academy players at United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh, are among 15 backs, also including captain Johnny Ventisei, and they’ll be accompanied by Jack Brown, Isaac Coates, Noah Cowan, Angus Hunter, Hamish MacArthur, Guy Rogers, Matthew Urwin, Cameron van Wyk, Fergus Watson, Campbell Waugh and Kerr Yule.

The 19 forwards making up the rest of head coach Kenny Murray’s squad are Billy Allen, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Freddy Douglas, Oliver Duncan, Oliver Finlayson-Russell, Mark Fyffe, Bart Godsell, Dan Halkon, Christian Lindsay, Reuben Logan, Oliver McKenna, Charlie Moss, Will Pearce, Joe Roberts, Jake Shearer, Pat Spence, Seb Stephen, Jamie Stewart and Ryan Whitefield.

Ross Wolfenden taking a kick during Peebles' 54-13 win at home to Berwick at the Gytes last year (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

They’ll get their championship campaign under way at home to Italy’s under-20s on Friday, January 31, at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium, with kick-off at 7.15pm, followed by another game there against Ireland on Saturday, February 8, at 7.45pm, then a trip to Newcastle’s Kingston Park to play England on Friday, February 21, at 7.15pm.

Their remaining matches are at home to Wales on Friday, March 7, at 7.15pm and away to France in Paris on Friday, March 14, at the same time.

Murray, 51, said: “We’re really excited to work with this group during the Six Nations and for them to deliver the performances we know they’re capable of.

“We’ve got a really exciting squad, with a combination of players who were involved in our U20 trophy win last summer as well as new additions.

Nairn Moncrieff in possession during Emerging Scotland’s 24-7 loss to Italy’s under-23s at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in December (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

“The players really enjoyed playing in front of our fans at Hive Stadium across the trophy campaign, so having three home fixtures in the Six Nations this year is great for them.

“This is the beginning of a big year for us as we make our return to the World Rugby U20 Championship in the summer, so we want to start strong and play well across the Six Nations with five performances that we can be proud of.”