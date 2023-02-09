Three Borderers named in Scottish under-20 rugby team to play Wales this week
Three Borderers have been named in Scotland’s starting XV to play Wales in rugby’s Under-20 Six Nations tomorrow, one more than against England last Friday.
Melrose’s Rudi Brown, currently on the books of his home-town’s Fosroc Super6 side, Southern Knights, starts again at openside flanker and Hawick’s Corey Tait, with Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Bears these days, will play at hooker once more, but this week they’re joined by Lauder’s Sam Derrick, a team-mate of Brown’s at the Melrose club, at No 8.
Derrick, 19, was among the replacements last week, coming on for Jonny Morris with 40 minutes played at London’s Twickenham Stoop.
Tait, also 19, went off on 50 minutes, with Jerry Blyth-Lafferty replacing him.
Brown, 19 too, scored one of the Scots’ three tries, on 32 minutes, with Harris McLeod and Liam McConnell getting the others.
The young Scots’ 41-36 defeat in London extended their current losing streak to 15 games in a row at their age grade, a run they’ll be hoping to halt tomorrow at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium.
Kick-off is at 7.15pm and the match will be screened live on BBC iPlayer.
Making up the rest of the Scottish starting XV, co-captained by blindside flanker McConnell and outside centre Duncan Munn, are ex-Southern Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar, Dan King, William Robinson, Kerr Yule, Ben Evans, Richie Simpson, Craig Davidson, Callum Norrie, Jake Parkinson and Ruaraidh Hart.
Head coach Kenny Murray said: “I was impressed by the performance the players gave in the second half last week, but we still have a lot to improve on if we want a good result out of this weekend.
“Wales are also coming off the back of loss, meaning that both teams will want to give everything they’ve got to walk away with a win.
“This week it’s all about being in it for the full 80 minutes and cutting out those errors that cost us against England.”