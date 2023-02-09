Scotland under-20 Rudi Brown celebrating after scoring a first-half try against England at Twickenham Stoop in London last Friday (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Melrose’s Rudi Brown, currently on the books of his home-town’s Fosroc Super6 side, Southern Knights, starts again at openside flanker and Hawick’s Corey Tait, with Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Bears these days, will play at hooker once more, but this week they’re joined by Lauder’s Sam Derrick, a team-mate of Brown’s at the Melrose club, at No 8.

Derrick, 19, was among the replacements last week, coming on for Jonny Morris with 40 minutes played at London’s Twickenham Stoop.

Tait, also 19, went off on 50 minutes, with Jerry Blyth-Lafferty replacing him.

Scotland's Sam Derrick at full-time after their Under-20 Six Nations defeat by England last Friday at Twickenham Stoop in London (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Brown, 19 too, scored one of the Scots’ three tries, on 32 minutes, with Harris McLeod and Liam McConnell getting the others.

The young Scots’ 41-36 defeat in London extended their current losing streak to 15 games in a row at their age grade, a run they’ll be hoping to halt tomorrow at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm and the match will be screened live on BBC iPlayer.

Making up the rest of the Scottish starting XV, co-captained by blindside flanker McConnell and outside centre Duncan Munn, are ex-Southern Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar, Dan King, William Robinson, Kerr Yule, Ben Evans, Richie Simpson, Craig Davidson, Callum Norrie, Jake Parkinson and Ruaraidh Hart.

Corey Tait during a Scotland U20 training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh last month (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Head coach Kenny Murray said: “I was impressed by the performance the players gave in the second half last week, but we still have a lot to improve on if we want a good result out of this weekend.

“Wales are also coming off the back of loss, meaning that both teams will want to give everything they’ve got to walk away with a win.