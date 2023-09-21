News you can trust since 1855
​Three Borderers named in Scotland women’s rugby squad for WXV2 contest in South Africa

​Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lana Skeldon and Chloe Rollie have been named in Scotland’s women’s rugby squad to contest WXV2, a new international competition being staged in South Africa next month.
By Darin Hutson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Chloe Rollie, left, and Lana Skeldon celebrating after helping Scotland beat Ireland 36-10 in rugby's Women's Six Nations at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in April (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)Chloe Rollie, left, and Lana Skeldon celebrating after helping Scotland beat Ireland 36-10 in rugby's Women's Six Nations at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in April (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)
They account for a tenth of the 30-strong travelling party announced by head coach Bryan Easson.

The Scots’ first fixture is on Friday, October 13, at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch against the hosts, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

The tournament then heads to Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium, with the national team playing the USA on Friday, October 20, at 2pm before concluding their campaign against Japan on Friday, October 27, at 2pm.

Lisa Thomson during a Scotland women's training session at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in April (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)Lisa Thomson during a Scotland women's training session at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in April (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)
Inside centre Thomson is currently on 51 caps, hooker Skeldon on 62 and full-back Rollie on 57.

In preparation for the tournament, Scotland host Spain at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, September 30, at 5.45pm.

Joining Hawick’s Thomson, 26, and Skeldon, 29, and Jedburgh’s Rollie, 28, in South Africa are Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Sarah Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Lisa Cockburn, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel, captain Rachel Malcolm, Elis Martin, Fiona McIntosh, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Demi Swann, Emma Wassell, Anne Young, Beth Blacklock, Coreen Grant, Caity Mattinson, Mairi McDonald, Francesca McGhie, Holly McIntyre, Rhona Lloyd, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson, Emma Orr and Meryl Smith.

Easson, 49, said: “I’ve been really encouraged by the work-rate and effort that the squad have shown over our pre-season block, which included a lot of contact conditioning, fitness work and the opportunity to develop the style of rugby that we will be looking to execute throughout WXV.

“We’ve got a really important test on the horizon, as we’ll host Spain at the end of the month, which will provide a high-intensity challenge that will help us gauge where we are at as a squad going into WXV.”

